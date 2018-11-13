Bruins' Kevan Miller: Traveling with team
Miller (hand) will join the Bruins on their four-game road trip, but won't suit up prior to Nov. 21 versus Detroit.
The team wouldn't say for sure Miller will play against the Red Wings; however, that appears to be the target date for his return to action. The news does rule the blueliner out for the next three contests. Originally expected to be out until December, the Los Angeles native is trending toward getting back on the ice sooner. In order to slot into the lineup, Miller will need to be activated off injured reserve with Jeremy Lauzon or Jakub Zboril likely sent back down to the minors.
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Could return by end of road trip•
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Return delayed three weeks•
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Out for at least three weeks•
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Designated for injured reserve•
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Won't play Tuesday•
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Returns home for further testing•
