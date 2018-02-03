Play

Miller (upper body) won't play Saturday against Toronto.

Luckily for the Bruins, Charlie McAvoy (chest) will return to the lineup for Saturday's contest, so they won't need to turn to their minor-league affiliate for a replacement for Miller. The 30-year-old blueliner should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Red WIngs.

