General Manager Don Sweeney said Monday that Miller (lower body) won't be ready for the start of the playoffs, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Miller missed 17 of the final 20 regular season games due to the injury, and all signs point to a more extended absence. Boston will miss the toughness that the 30-year-old provides, as he racked up 73 hits and 79 blocks in just 39 games this campaign. Even though Miller is unlikely to be ready for Game 1 against Toronto, check back closer to puck drop to confirm the notion.