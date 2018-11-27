Bruins' Kevan Miller: Will not return Monday
Miller (upper body) left Monday's contest in Toronto and will not return.
Miller blocked a shot with his stick and it redirected into his neck during the first period. The last thing the Bruins needed was more injuries to their defensive group, with Zdeno Chara (knee), Brandon Carlo (upper body) and Charlie McAvoy (concussion) all currently on injured reserve. Miller should be considered day-to-day until another update is available.
