Bruins' Kevan Miller: Will play Thursday
Miller (neck) will return to action Thursday evening against the Devils.
Miller returned to practice Wednesday and he was out on the ice without limitations again Thursday morning. The right-shooting defenseman's offensive numbers are nothing to write home about, but he's maintained a plus-78 rating over parts of six NHL seasons to profile as a solid own-zone contributor.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...