Bruins' Kevan Miller: Will play Thursday
Miller (knee) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Sharks, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.
Miller will return to his usual role skating with Torey Krug on the Bruins' second pairing against San Jose. The 29-year-old American is a solid hard-nosed defender, but his lack of offensive upside keeps him off the fantasy radar in nearly all formats.
More News
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Could be ready Thursday•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Expected to miss Saturday's action•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Status will come down to wire•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Deemed OK after injury scare•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Injured during practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...