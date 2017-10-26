Miller (knee) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Sharks, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.

Miller will return to his usual role skating with Torey Krug on the Bruins' second pairing against San Jose. The 29-year-old American is a solid hard-nosed defender, but his lack of offensive upside keeps him off the fantasy radar in nearly all formats.

