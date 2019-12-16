Bruins' Kevan Miller: Without clear recovery timeline
Miller (kneecap) underwent an additional procedure on his knee and remains out indefinitely, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Miller has yet to take the ice for the Bruins this season and may have to wait until the calendar reaches 2020 for any chance to do so. Even once cleared to play, the blueliner could find himself serving as a healthy scratch from time to time in favor of John Moore and Matt Grzelcyk.
