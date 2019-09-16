Bruins' Kevan Miller: Won't be ready for season opener
Miller (kneecap) is not in line to be ready for the start of the regular season, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
The same applies to fellow blueliner John Moore (shoulder), with either or both being candidates for long-term injured reserve if the Bruins end up needing some cap wiggle room to re-sign Brandon Carlo. When healthy, Miller's physicality and sound positioning are assets to the Boston blue line, but he's not much of a fantasy factor in formats that don't apply his hits and blocks.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.