Miller (kneecap) is not in line to be ready for the start of the regular season, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

The same applies to fellow blueliner John Moore (shoulder), with either or both being candidates for long-term injured reserve if the Bruins end up needing some cap wiggle room to re-sign Brandon Carlo. When healthy, Miller's physicality and sound positioning are assets to the Boston blue line, but he's not much of a fantasy factor in formats that don't apply his hits and blocks.