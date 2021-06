Miller (undisclosed) won't play in either Game 3 or Game 4 of the Bruins' playoff series versus the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

It remains to be seen if Miller has any chance to return to action as soon as Monday's home game, but he's definitely out for the Bruins' next two road contests. In his continued absence, Jeremy Lauzon and Connor Clifton will serve as the team's third defensive pairing.