Bruins' Kevan Miller: Won't play Saturday
Miller (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Miller is expected to return to practice Monday, so he doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing Game 1 of Boston's first-round series against the Maple Leafs. Confirmation on his status for that contest should surface prior to puck drop.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...