Bruins' Kevan Miller: Won't play Tuesday
Miller (upper body) won't play Tuesday night against the Sharks.
With Miller -- who has logged six helpers in 36 games to date -- unavailable, John Moore will slot into the Bruins' lineup Tuesday. Consider Miller day-to-day in advance of Thursday's game against the Lightning.
