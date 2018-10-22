Miller (hand) won't play Tuesday against the Senators, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

With the Bruins still in the midst of a road trip, Miller met with doctors back in Boston to get his hand checked out. Look for further info on his status in the coming days, but the soonest the rugged blueliner night see game action is Thursday night when the Bruins host the Flyers.

