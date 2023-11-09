Shattenkirk remains without a goal through 11 games this season.
Shattenkirk's offensive production has been minimal with just two helpers and 19 shots despite averaging 2:00 of ice time with the man advantage. With Charlie McAvoy suspended, Shattenkirk has been skating with the top power-play unit but could fall back to the No. 2 group once McAvoy returns.
