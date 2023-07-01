Shattenkirk agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with Boston on Saturday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Shattenkirk had four goals, 27 points, 145 shots, 56 PIM, 79 hits and 115 blocks in 75 contests with Anaheim in 2022-23. Eight of his points came with the man advantage thanks to him averaging 1:50 of power-play ice time last season, but he might not get much of a role in that regard with the Bruins. For that reason, it wouldn't be surprising if the 34-year-old defenseman's offensive numbers dipped in 2023-24.