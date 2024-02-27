Shattenkirk notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Shattenkirk has not played more than two games in a row since mid-January. The 35-year-old set up David Pastrnak's first of two goals in Monday's game. Through 47 outings, Shattenkirk has 15 points, 63 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 37 hits and a minus-3 rating. With Derek Forbort (coach's decision) likely back in the fold Thursday versus the Golden Knights, Shattenkirk will again find himself as a rotational option on the third pairing.