Shattenkirk supplied a power-play goal in a 5-3 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Shattenkirk's marker came early in the second period to put Boston up 3-0. It was his second goal and sixth point in 21 games this season. Shattenkirk has been used sparingly this campaign, averaging just 16:37 of ice time going into Saturday's action. The modest role has limited his fantasy value, though he's at least maintaining a steady presence on Boston's second power-play unit.