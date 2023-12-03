Shattenkirk netted a goal in a 4-3 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday.

Shattenkirk's marker came midway through the second period to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead. It was his first goal and fifth point in 18 contests this season. Shattenkirk does tend to be utilized on the second power-play unit when he's in the lineup, but he's also been a healthy scratch in three of Boston's last seven games, so the defenseman might not play regularly enough going forward to have much fantasy value.