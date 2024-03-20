Shattenkirk notched three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

A healthy scratch the last two games as the Bruins take a longer look at Andrew Peeke, Shattenkirk hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 2 -- a 25-game drought -- but he's been generous with helpers of late and has eight in his last nine contests. The 35-year-old blueliner also has 12 shots on net, 13 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating during that time.