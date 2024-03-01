Shattenkirk collected two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Golden Knights.

The veteran blueliner helped set up Jesper Boqvist in the first period before feeding Mason Lohrei for a one-timer late in the third period for the game-winner. Shattenkirk has four points, all assists, in his last five games, but on the season the 35-year-old has only five goals and 17 points through 48 contests.