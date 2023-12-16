Shattenkirk produced two power-play assists in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.

With Charlie McAvoy (upper body) sidelined, Shattenkirk has taken over point duties on the Bruins' top power-play unit and cashed in, helping to set up tallies by David Pastrnak in the second period and James van Riemsdyk in the third. Shattenkirk also has a goal with the man advantage in the three games McAvoy has missed so far, making him an enticing short-term fantasy option, but on the season the veteran blueliner has just two goals and eight points in 23 contests. Once McAvoy is healthy, Shattenkirk will return to being waiver-wire fodder in most formats.