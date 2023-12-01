Shattenkirk recorded two shots and one blocked shot in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.
The 34-year-old has been battling some lower-body injuries, but he's been back in the lineup the past two games and has tallied four blocked shots. In his past five outings, he has one assist and 10 shots, and he's averaging 14:58 of ice time.
