Keyser stopped 13 of 14 shots in Team USA's 2-1 win over Slovakia at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday.

Keyser gave his country a chance to win a game in which it took his teammates the better part of the first two periods to find their legs. He was calm and steady throughout the contest with his biggest stop coming on a (horribly called) penalty shot late in the third period. Montreal prospect Cayden Primeau is expected to start for the United States on Friday, but it's clear that Keyser, who is having a remarkable season for OHL Oshawa (2.31 GAA, .931 save percentage in 24 games), is in the running to be the No. 1 man for the Americans.