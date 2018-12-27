Bruins' Kyle Keyser: Earns win in Team USA's WJC opener
Keyser stopped 13 of 14 shots in Team USA's 2-1 win over Slovakia at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday.
Keyser gave his country a chance to win a game in which it took his teammates the better part of the first two periods to find their legs. He was calm and steady throughout the contest with his biggest stop coming on a (horribly called) penalty shot late in the third period. Montreal prospect Cayden Primeau is expected to start for the United States on Friday, but it's clear that Keyser, who is having a remarkable season for OHL Oshawa (2.31 GAA, .931 save percentage in 24 games), is in the running to be the No. 1 man for the Americans.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...