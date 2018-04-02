Keyser is slated to join AHL Providence, the Boston Globe reports.

Keyser, who logged a 28-13-0 record to go along with a 3.16 GAA and .904 save percentage in 47 regular-season games with OHL Oshawa this past season, joined the B's as an undrafted free agent this past fall. He'll provide the organization with added goaltending depth and could potentially rise up the ranks down the road with a strong minor league performance.