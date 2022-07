Keyser signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Tuesday.

Keyser has yet to make his NHL debut and he's spent the last two seasons playing at the AHL and ECHL levels. He posted a 2.75 GAA and .908 save percentage in 33 appearances with AHL Providence during the 2021-22 campaign. The 23-year-old likely won't see any time with Boston next season unless he's used as an injury replacement.