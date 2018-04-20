Bruins' Kyle Keyser: Serves as No. 3 goalie
Keyser has been serving as the Bruins' third goalie during their playoff drive, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
The 19-year-old, who recorded a 28-13-0 record to go along with a 3.16 GAA and .904 save percentage in 47 regular-season games with OHL Oshawa this past season, is not a candidate to man the net for the Bruins at this stage, but with AHL Providence in a postseason run of its own, he'll work with the big club for now, while gaining valuable exposure to the pro game by participating in the team's day-to-day activities. Looking ahead to next season, look for Keyser to begin his professional journey at the AHL level.
