Bruins' Kyle Keyser: Signs entry-level deal

Keyser signed an entry-level contract with the Bruins on Tuesday.

Keyser played last season in the Ontario Hockey League, but his .891 save percentage coupled with a 3.40 GAA is anything but impressive. Nevertheless, the Bruins saw enough potential in the 18-year-old that they wanted him in their system for development. Keyser isn't close to NHL material, but a few years of development in the minors could change that.