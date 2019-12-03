Bruins' Kyle Keyser: Struggling as backup
Keyser has gone 1-4-1 with an .890 save percentage in his first professional season with AHL Providence.
Keyser had the second-best save percentage in the OHL last season with a .915, but is still working out the kinks in Providence. A surprising preseason by Keyser turned a lost of heads in Boston, but he still has a lot of development to go through before he sees the NHL.
