Bruins' Lee Stempniak: Three points in preseason win
Stempniak scored a goal and two assists in Monday's 4-3 preseason win over the Flyers.
The 35-year-old journeyman is trying to get his career back on track with the Bruins after missing most of 2017-18 due to various injuries, so Monday's performance is definitely a step in the right direction. Stempniak will have to settle for a checking-line role if he does break camp on Boston's roster, however, and his days as a consistent 15-goal, 40-point scorer are likely behind him.
-
