Ullmark stopped 20 of 24 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Ullmark allowed a pair of goals in both the second and third periods as the Bruins dropped the series opener in Carolina. The 28-year-old netminder struggled in his playoff debut after posting a 26-10-2 record with a .917 save percentage during the regular season. It remains to be seen if Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman will start for Boston in Game 2.