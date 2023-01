Ullmark stopped 32 of 35 shots in a 4-1 loss to Carolina on Sunday.

Ullmark surrendered a goal in each period of Sunday's contest. Carolina's final marker was scored on an empty net. The 29-year-old fell to 25-4-1 with a 1.90 GAA and a .936 save percentage in 32 contests this season. Ullmark is having a fantastic season, but he's now lost his last two contests while allowing six goals on 90 shots over that span.