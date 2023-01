Ullmark made 25 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Ullmark allowed Zach Parise to open the scoring in the first period, but the Swedish netminder shut the door the rest of the way, buying Boston's offense plenty of time to wake up and respond with two goals apiece in the second and third frames. The Vezina Trophy frontrunner improved to 24-2-1, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. He's allowed more than three goals just once all season.