Ullmark made 26 saves in a 6-2 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Ullmark and the Bruins never trailed. Kyle Palmieri beat him in the second to make the score 3-1 and Matt Martin scored in the third, but by then the score was 6-2. Ullmark has won his last three starts and allowed only two goals in each of the wins. He leads the NHL in wins (28), GAA (1.91) and save percentage (.936).