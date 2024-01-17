Ullmark (lower body) will be available for Thursday's home game against Colorado, coach Jim Montgomery told Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

It's not clear who will start versus the Avalanche, but it seems Ullmark will at least be the backup if he's not in net. He has a 13-5-2 record, 2.75 GAA and .915 save percentage in 21 outings in 2023-24. The 30-year-old last played Jan. 9. Boston has been leaning on Jeremy Swayman during Ullmark's absence, but the two goaltenders should evenly split the starts now that they're both healthy.