Ullmark made 29 saves in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

After taking a regulation loss Tuesday for just the fifth time all season, Ullmark was right back in top form in his next start. The Vezina Trophy favorite has given up more than two goals only twice in 10 outings since the beginning of February, and he leads the NHL in wins (34), GAA (1.97) and save percentage (.935).