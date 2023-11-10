Ullmark turned aside 27 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The Bruins didn't take control of the game until the third period, but Ullmark was sharp through the first 40-plus minutes as he rebounded from taking his first regulation loss of the season in his last outing. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is 5-1-1 to begin the current campaign with a 2.26 GAA and .926 save percentage, but Boston is quite happy splitting the workload in the crease, as Jeremy Swayman (6-0-0, 1.49 GAA and .952 SvP) has been even better. Look for Swayman to get the nod Saturday in Montreal.