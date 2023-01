Ullmark turned aside 18 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

After being on the wrong end of the Bruins' first home regulation loss of the season Thursday, coach Jim Montgomery sent Ullmark right back out and he did just enough to pick up his NHL-leading 23rd win of the season. The 29-year-old netminder hasn't allowed more than three goals in a start since Nov. 1, and since the beginning of December, Ullmark's gone 10-1-1 with a dazzling 1.82 GAA and .938 save percentage.