Ullmark made 29 saves during Sunday's 5-2 record-breaking home victory over the Canucks.

Ullmark, who has allowed two or fewer goals in 10 of 13 starts this season, helped the Bruins establish a new franchise record for most home wins to start a season (nine). The 29-year-old netminder earlier this season tied a team record by claiming his first eight decisions, matching Tim Thomas in 2010-11. Ullmark (11-1-0) leads the league in wins.