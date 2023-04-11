Ullmark will tend the twine against the Capitals at home Tuesday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have been pretty evenly dividing the workload since mid-February with Ullmark starting 15 of 29 contests. During that stretch, the Swede is 13-2-0 with a 1.85 GAA and .941 save percentage. If the trend continues, Swayman will likely start the regular-season finale versus Montreal on Thursday. Having said that, it seems unlikely, though not impossible, that Boston will continue rotating goalies in the playoffs. As such, expect Ullmark to be the regular starter in the postseason.