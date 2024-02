Ullmark stopped all 17 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over Vancouver.

It was Ullmark's first shutout of the season, and also the first time in 2023-24 he faced fewer than 20 shots in a start. The 30-year-old netminder has won three of four outings since returning from a lower-body injury in late January, allowing nine goals on 108 shots (.917 save percentage) in his usual timeshare with Jeremy Swayman.