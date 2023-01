Ullmark made 17 saves in Sunday's 4-0 victory over San Jose.

Ullmark split the shutout with Jeremy Swayman, who made one save in 2:28 minutes, while Ullmark tended to a broken skate blade. The 29-year-old Ullmark has now won eight of his last nine outings. He's a remarkable 25-2-1 with a .938 save percentage and a 1.82 GAA. The Swedish netminder is the odds-on favorite to win the Vezina at this point in the season.