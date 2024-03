Ullmark turned aside 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Philadelphia.

After a scoreless first period, the two teams traded goals the rest of the way, but Boston didn't have enough time to respond after Tyson Foerster potted the game-winner with just 89 seconds left in the third frame. Ullmark has taken only two regulation losses since the All-Star break, going 4-2-5 with a .911 save percentage over his last 11 starts.