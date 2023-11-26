Ullmark made 33 saves in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

The Bruins were playing their second straight afternoon game and third contest in the last four days, and they looked tired as the Blueshirts jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and went ahead for good with a late surge in the second. Ullmark was left in net for all seven tallies -- the most goals he's allowed in a game in a Boston jersey -- and the rough outing added nearly half a goal to his GAA on the season. Despite the stumble, the veteran netminder still sports a 2.58 GAA and .918 save percentage to go with his 7-2-1 record.