Ullmark turned aside 24 of 29 shots in a 6-3 loss to Florida in Game 2 on Wednesday.

It was a rare off night for Ullmark. During the regular season, he allowed four or more goals in just two outings, and finished the campaign with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 save percentage in 49 contests. Ullmark was also effective in Boston's playoff opener, stopping 31 of 32 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over the Panthers. He should start again Friday, giving him an opportunity to bounce right back.