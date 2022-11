Ullmark stopped 18 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The two squads were deadlocked at 1-1 heading into the third period, but the Bruins were able to break through against Igor Shesterkin while Ullmark stayed focused. The Boston netminder remains undefeated on the season, going 8-0-0 with a 2.17 GAA and .929 save percentage.