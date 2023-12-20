Ullmark stopped 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

He had little chance on any of the pucks that beat him, as the Bruins defense had trouble dealing with traffic or getting to loose pucks in front of Ullmark. It's still the fifth straight start in which the veteran netminder has allowed at least three goals, and he carries a 3.31 GAA and .903 save percentage over that stretch despite a superficially strong 3-1-1 record.