Ullmark turned aside 28 shots in regulation and overtime and four of seven shootout attempts in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

After a scoreless first period, Boston handed Ullmark a 2-0 lead in the second, but the 29-year-old netminder couldn't stop Adrian Kempe from tying it up in the third and he got outdueled by Pheonix Copley in the shootout. Ullmark saw his nine-game winning streak snapped, but he remains one of the league's top goalies -- over 11 appearances since his last regulation loss, he sports a 1.56 GAA and .946 save percentage.