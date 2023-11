Ullmark made 32 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

The 30-year-old had a shutout going until late in the second period, when Victor Olofsson banged home the rebound on an Owen Power shot that sailed wide of the Boston net but bounced off the end boards and came right back out front. Ullmark has picked up right where he left off last season when he won the Vezina Trophy, going 6-1-1 through his first eight starts of 2023-24 with a 2.23 GAA and .928 save percentage.