Ullmark will face the Panthers at home Monday.

Ullmark has mostly been terrific to begin the 2023-24 campaign. He gave up exactly one goal in each of his first three outings before the Ducks tagged him with four goals in his first loss of the year Thursday. Despite the hiccup, he owns a strong 1.74 GAA and .937 save percentage. Ullmark went 2-0-0 with a .925 save percentage in two regular-season appearances against Florida last season.