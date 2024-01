Ullmark will patrol the road crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday.

Ullmark has given up 13 goals on 115 shots in his last four appearances, going 2-1-0. Ullmark has regressed since last season, but that is no surprise, as he was the Vezina Trophy winner in 2022-23 -- going 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 save percentage. This season he is 14-6-2 with a 2.82 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Ullmark will take on the Flyers, who have lost four straight games.