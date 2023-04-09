Ullmark saved 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

Boston found the back of the net twice early in the first period, and that was all the offensive support Ullmark needed. The 29-year-old has won three straight starts while saving 89 of 94 shots in that span. He's up to 39-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 save percentage in 48 contests this season. Boston will probably start Jeremy Swayman on Sunday in the interest of giving Ullmark a breather, but he might be back in net Tuesday versus Washington in pursuit of his 40th victory.